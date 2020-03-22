Liverpool FC offer stewards to supermarkets amid coronavirus panic

Soccer

A Liverpool steward apprehends a Crvena Zvezda fan during a Uefa Champions League match at Anfield.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

The chief executive of English football giants Liverpool has offered the club's stewards to local supermarkets as customers clamber for goods amid the cornavirus outbreak.

"Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside," wrote Liverpool Football Club chief executive Peter Moore on Twitter.

"Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc.

"They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises.

"Please DM me so that I can put you in contact. #YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone), he added, referencing the Liverpool anthem.

There have been reports of British supermarket workers facing abuse amid panic buying as customers scramble for food and other items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Shop workers' union Usdaw said retail staff "play an essential role in getting the country through this crisis" and needed support.

Northwest side Liverpool, who have not been crowned champions of England since 1990, are currently a huge 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

But with the competition currently suspended, and no certainty as to when or if it will resume, there is still some doubt over whether the champions-elect will win their first English title of the Premier League era this season.

