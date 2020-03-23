Rulani Mokwena wants Chippa United to spend more time in East London

Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says coach Rulani Mokwena wants the Eastern Cape club to use training facilities at Buffalo City Stadium in East London more frequently.

The Chilli Boys are based in Port Elizabeth where they use the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as their first choice venue and only go to East London for some of their matches.

“Previously the club would go to East London just to play on match days and we were not enjoying that home ground advantage of being an East London club‚” said Mpengesi.

“So now‚ coach Rulani said once every two weeks the team must go to EL so that we can familiarise ourselves with the environment there.

"But also‚ we want to develop players from Buffalo City because we have a partnership with that municipality and we are happy with what coach Rulani said to us.

"Recently we played a friendly there and he said one player from that area must go for assessments in Port Elizabeth.”

Mpengesi also said that they never had a problem with Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

“There was never a problem with our relationship with the municipality. Remember that guy ( Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality acting mayor Marlon Daniels ) who was the acting mayor‚ he is the one who wanted to bring Bloemfontein Celtic there.

"He was beaten by the majority and he is a typical guy from that political party called Patriotic Alliance of Kenny Kunene and Gayton Mackenzie."

Mpengesi said his club remains in demand and he was never threatened by politics.

"That one didn’t even bother us‚" he said.

"Chippa United is the only club of the province and we are in demand by the way.

"We are not threatened by removal or continuation of anything‚ we are in demand as a club.

"Many municipalities in many provinces would love to have a club like Chippa United but that guy was not talking on behalf the municipality and we did not want to entertain him.”