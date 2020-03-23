South African international Dino Ndlovu has voiced his satisfaction with how China has managed to contain the coronavirus after arriving back at his Hangzhou-based club at the weekend.

The China-based Ndlovu told TimesLIVE from his Hangzhou home that life is slowly returning to normal in the East Asia country to such an extent that he would start training with his team on April 3.

Ndlovu flew out of Johannesburg on Friday to link up with his Zhejiang Greentown FC teammates as Chinese clubs rapidly make their way back home in anticipation of the resumption of their football programme.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker left Johannesburg for Shenzhen where his flight connected to Hangzhou in the Zhejiang province.

He was immediately put through routine screenings on arrival as part of China and the world’s quarantine policies designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’ve arrived safely and I’m on a 14-day quarantine period‚” Ndlovu told TimesLIVE.

“My trip was okay but frightening a little bit because when I arrived in Shenzhen my initial connecting flight was cancelled as I had to do tests."

Chinese teams fled the country at the height of the deadly coronavirus in January and February but are now making their way back.

The novel coronavirus‚ which has brought world sport to a standstill‚ first exploded in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Ndlovu said China appears to be winning the fight against the spread of the virus.

“I went through a questionnaire at the airport and I needed to answer and stuff like that. Everyone at the airport was wearing a mask and most of the people were wearing gloves also.

“But I can tell you China‚ I think‚ they have got everything figured out regarding this virus and how to contain it.

“I’ll be able to leave my house and start training with my team on the 3rd of April‚” said Ndlovu.

China on Monday reported that there had been no new indigenous cases of the novel coronavirus in the country‚ though there were 39 new imported cases.

The pandemic has also infiltrated footballers in the Chinese Super League after former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini became the latest athlete to test positive for the coronavirus.

Reports in China also confirmed that Brazilian striker Dori has also contracted the virus. Dori’s team‚ Meizhou Hakka‚ campaigns in the same second division championship with Ndlovu’s Greentown FC.

Spain-based China international Wu Lei is also said to be recovering from the virus.

Ndlovu has made eight Bafana Bafana appearances and scored one goal.