The country’s top teams have all shut down business in anticipation of a near complete lock down for the country with players sent home to train on their own.

But other Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfits were still training on Monday ahead of president Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ league leaders Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United have all stopped training and told their players to stay at home.

They have all made the decision over the last days and in anticipation of Monday night’s address to the country by Ramaphosa‚ who is expected to order much of the country to close down.

Polokwane City postponed training on Monday to wait and see while Bidvest Wits had already allowed their players off from last Friday to this coming Thursday.

“We have put all the right precautions in place to ensure safety when the players come back‚ but the way things are looking I’m not sure that will happen‚” said Wits general manager Jonathan Schloss.

“Our players have a training programme to follow until Wednesday. If they don’t come in from Thursday then we have to create a new one for them to continue doing at home.”

Sundowns had already ordered players home last week with special training videos to follow and at a management meeting on Monday decided to extend the homestays.

“Now we wait and see what happens‚” said spokesman Shupi Nkgadima after the meeting concluded.

Bottom of the log Black Leopards have also been off but Cape Town City players assembled on Monday.

They ran in small groups and tried to keep the required distance from each other‚ the club said.