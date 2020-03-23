Soccer

Uefa postpones May’s Champions League, Europa League finals

23 March 2020 - 21:17 By AFP
Ryan Giggs poses with the Uefa Champions League Trophy in Johannesburg in March 2019.
Ryan Giggs poses with the Uefa Champions League Trophy in Johannesburg in March 2019.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Uefa announced on Monday that it has postponed the Champions League, Europa League and women’s Champions League finals, originally scheduled for May, due to the coronavirus pandemic - with no new date given.

European football’s governing body had already postponed the competitions until further notice earlier this month.

Uefa said that "no decision has yet been made on rearranged dates".

"The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available," Uefa said in a statement.

“The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.”

The 2020 men’s Champions League final had been due to be played at Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium on May 30, with the Europa League final to have been staged in Polish city Gdansk three days before.

The women’s Champions League final was scheduled for May 24 in Vienna, Austria. Four of the men’s Champions League last-16 second legs, originally slated for March 17 and 18, were delayed because of the new coronavirus outbreak, along with all of the Europa League last-16 return games.

SA's top teams shut down in anticipation of a near complete lock down for the country

The country’s top teams have all shut down business in anticipation of a near complete lock down for the country with players sent home to train on ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Europe’s top leagues have all been postponed, while the 2020 European Championship has been put back until next year.

Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta and RB Leipzig are the four teams to have so far booked their places in the Champions League quarterfinals.

More financial pain for Uefa and Europe’s major clubs could be on the horizon if the Champions League cannot be completed.

Last season Uefa paid out $2.1bn (R37.24bn) in prize money and TV revenue to clubs competing in the Champions League.

Ties from the quarterfinals onwards could be reduced to one-off games, rather than two legs, while the semifinals and finals could come together like a “final four” format often used in basketball.

“Without any prejudice, those are also options,” said Ceferin last week.

“We have different options, but really it’s far too early to be concrete. Whatever we decide, nothing is sure because we don’t know when this Covid-19 will stop and allow us to play.”

READ MORE:

Uncertainty abounds as football's transfer industry grinds to a halt

With football having ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, the usual transfer rumour mill has fallen silent and nobody cares much ...
Sport
1 day ago

What next for European football?

UEFA’s decision to postpone Euro 2020 for 12 months on Tuesday buys European club football some time to decide how to proceed, but extremely ...
Sport
5 days ago

Olympics boss mulls different scenarios amid coronavirus pandemic

The International Olympic Committee is considering various scenarios for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic but cancellation is not one of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. French outfit steps in as new kit sponsor for Bafana Sport
  2. Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus Soccer
  3. Should he stay or should he go? Kaizer Chiefs mulling over George Maluleka Soccer
  4. Ajax Amsterdam ready to end their Ajax Cape Town experiment? Soccer
  5. Chippa United boss Mpengesi slams veteran midfielder for showing up drunk Soccer

Latest Videos

SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
X