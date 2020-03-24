Bafana star Dolly holed up in isolation in the French city of Montpellier

Bafana Bafana international Keagan Dolly is holed up in isolation in the French city of Montpellier‚ on the south coast of a country that has been among the hardest hit in the world by the coronavirus outbreak.

Dolly‚ who has recently returned from injury‚ admits it has been tough going from his usual active lifestyle on the football pitch to self-isolation at home all day‚ but knows he is not in a unique situation.

But while he copes with his boredom‚ Dolly has seen first-hand the devastation the pandemic has caused in Europe and says what is most important is to bring it under control.

Before Monday‚ France had 16‚689 cases confirmed and 674 deaths‚ the fifth highest number of fatalities in the world after Italy‚ China‚ Spain and Iran.

He admits it is frightening‚ but says he is coping well locked away in his apartment.

“Obviously it’s very sad to see the whole world come to a standstill because of this pandemic but the most important thing is to keep safe and keep those who are infected and affected in our prayers‚" Dolly told TimesLIVE from France.

“I’m in self isolation and it was OK for the first two days‚ but then you start getting bored and miss being at training with your teammates.

“I’m really just trying to keep busy by playing video games or watching highlights from my previous games‚ and of course some classic games.”

Dolly also had a message for South African fans‚ warning them to take the pandemic seriously or potentially suffer the same fate as France.

“All I want to tell the fans is to keep safe and stay at home‚ also to keep everyone who’s affected in their prayers!”