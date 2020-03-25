The coach will also be in constant contact with his players.

“I will be constantly on the phone with them‚ reminding them of the importance of what they need to do in order to return to the pitch at decent level.

“I know from past experience‚ there are always 10-15 percent of the players who aren’t as professional as the others and it is always a challenge.

“Hopefully they see and understand the importance‚ especially given that we are near the bottom of the log‚” added Larsen.

“Players really need to be professional about this entire situation and put in the hard work while they are at home.

“They have also got to be creative.

“The exercises we have given them are exercises they can do around their home using their body weight‚ or if they have stairs at home‚ a patch of grass or a driveway.

“We’ve given them different options in terms of what space they’ve got at home.

But Larsen warns there is no way players will be able to keep up their current levels of fitness‚ given they will be restricted to their homes.

“I reckon it will take at least three weeks after we come back to get the players back up to full match fitness.

“To go into a 90-minute game a week after players not having played for a long while or trained properly‚ is a big ask for any player.

“I don’t think we’d be able to play straight away once this crisis is over.

“If they (the league) are being fair to the players‚ and they want a good product‚ I think we would need at least three weeks to get everyone back up to speed‚ prior to us returning to the field.”

Larsen said if needs be‚ he would not have a problem with playing the last six games of the season over a three week period.

“I don’t see an issue in playing two games a week and getting it over in three weeks.”

Polokwane City are among the clubs facing the prospect of relegation at the end of the season‚ sitting just above the relegation zone on goal difference only.