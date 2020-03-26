SportsLIVE PODCAST | Lebogang Manyama's comeback season
Kaizer Chiefs held pole position in the Absa Premiership before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Before the recess, Lebogang Manyama was the attacking midfielder who propelled Amakhosi to the top of the log.
Listen to the discussion:
His six-goal contribution might not match Samir Nurković's (11) and Leonardo Castro's (nine) goal tallies, but they have, more often than not, resulted in victories for the Glamour Boys, such as when Chiefs faced Orlando Pirates in the second Soweto Derby of the season in February.
In this SportsLIVE interview, recorded just before that, Manyama spoke about returning to SA from Turkey, what happened overseas and how he became the fulcrum of the biggest club in the country.
Special thanks to Udo Carelse and Justus Kilian, who provided the studio for the interview with Manyama, as well as talent manager Mpho Sekhoto.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm
SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production