'Without PSL matches I don’t have a life': Coronavirus cripples livelihoods of security personnel

About 2,000 security personnel who work at Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches at weekends have been left without an income by the football shutdown.

Security guards Thabisa Nkwazi and Mathews Sithole said they fear eviction as their landlords have not shown an understanding of their situations.

Football in the PSL’s Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship first- and second-tier leagues was suspended on March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak. With President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 21-day national lockdown coming into effect at midnight on Thursday, and numbers of confirmed cases climbing rapidly (709 on Wednesday), there are realistic fears the 2019-20 season will not be completed.

This would mean no PSL football until the new season in August.

With many security companies who service the PSL specialising in events, event specific-trained guards, who earn R250 to R700 a game, have been without an income for weeks.

Nkwazi, 39, an employee of Sakhizwe Pro Security who lives in Orlando, said: “I have no other job. Without PSL matches I don’t have a life. On a weekend, if I can work a match on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it’s R500 a shift — that’s R1,500.