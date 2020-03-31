Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the coronavirus

South African clubs are yet to ask their players to take a pay cut as a result of the potential financial damage being done by the coronavirus lockdown, but the South African Football Players Union are preparing for the discussion.

Players across the world, including Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, have given up portions of their salaries to help reduce the costs at their respective clubs, where there is no longer any income as a result of the suspension of league and cup competition matches.

But SAFPU president Thulaganyo Gaoahubelwe says “we might have to enter into this discussion” and is getting ready for it.

“We have flagged it.

“But we are not at that point,” he added.

“If it gets to that point, we will sit down and negotiate on the facts that are before us.”

SAFPU feel any such discussion could take place in the same spirit of co-operation that pervaded in the talks about the suspension of the league earlier this month, as the threat of the spread of the deadly virus became more obvious.

“We made our points on occupational hazard, health and safety in that discussion and we were pleased they were taken up,” he said.

“We cannot preempt now what is going to happen but we have been watching what has been going on overseas,” he told TimesLIVE.