Bayern star Boateng fined for leaving Munich and visiting sick son 'without permission'

02 April 2020 - 09:55 By AFP
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng during the warm up before a match.
Image: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Bayern Munich have fined defender Jerome Boateng for leaving the city "without permission", an act in breach of the strict rules of confinement imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to TVO television, the 31-year-old had left the city to visit his sick son and was involved in a minor road accident on Tuesday.

"Bayern defender Jerome Boateng left Munich yesterday without permission from the club," said the German champions in a statement.

"Boateng has transgressed the guidelines issued by the club by being too far away from his home.

"These guidelines govern the behaviour of the FC Bayern players in the current situation in line with government directives on restrictions on movement and the recommendations of the health authorities."

Bayern did not specify the amount of the fine, which was being donated to local hospitals.

"I know it was certainly a mistake not to inform the club of my journey, but at the time, I was only thinking about my son," Boateng told Bild newspaper.

"He was not in good health. If a son calls his father, then of course I will go, whatever the time of day."

