Da Gama to Highlands rivals with deep pockets: 'Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala are going nowhere'

Coach Owen da Gama says Highlands Park will not be selling the family silverware in the next transfer window, including red-hot striker Peter Shalulile and influential midfielder Mothobi Mvala.

Namibia international Shalulile has 15 goals in all competitions this season - the same total as Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango and SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler - which has made plenty of clubs sit up and take notice.

Da Gama has confirmed that there has been interest in both Shalulile and Mvala, who was recently called into the Bafana Bafana squad as reward for his fine performance, but that these have been rejected outright.

“There are clubs that have come and spoken to us about both of them, but we have no intention of letting them go,” Da Gama told TimesLIVE.