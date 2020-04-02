Soccer

Doctor Khumalo thanks public for support following his mother Mabel's death

02 April 2020 - 16:32 By Marc Strydom
Doctor Khumalo played 397 matches for Kaizer Chiefs between 1987 and 2004 scoring 207 goals. He was capped 50 times by the national team Bafana Bafana.
Doctor Khumalo played 397 matches for Kaizer Chiefs between 1987 and 2004 scoring 207 goals. He was capped 50 times by the national team Bafana Bafana.
Image: kaizerchiefs.com

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has publicly conveyed his thanks for a stream of condolences that have flooded in following the death of his mother‚ Mabel Khumalo‚ on Monday.

Details of the funeral were also shared on Chiefs’ official website on Thursday afternoon.

“The funeral of Mme Mabel will take place on Friday [April 3]‚” Kaizerchiefs.com posted.

“The family has made a public plea to the sympathisers to allow the funeral to carry on with the attendance only of the family representatives.

“The plea is in adherence to the government’s Covid-19 regulation of the number of people and social distancing allowed in gatherings. This applies to paying homage at the family residence‚ [which] is restricted to family members under the circumstances.

“We request Amakhosi family to adhere to this advisory and to continue to offer condolences by using various online methods of communication.

“Cooperation in this difficult time will be appreciated and comforting to Doctor Khumalo and the bereaved family.

“Akuhlanga lungehlanga Mntungwa.”

South Africa is currently in a state of national lockdown in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs family mourns the death of club legend Doctor Khumalo's mother Mabel

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo's family is in mourning after the death of his mother Mabel on Tuesday night.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs coach Middendorp says the PSL will have to find creative solutions to finish the season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says the Premier Soccer League will have to find creative solutions – such as double-headers – to finish their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Leaders Chiefs hope to be able to pick up where they left off when the season resumes

Kaizer Chiefs’ technical team are utilising internet video communication platforms not just to keep the league leaders on a mental high‚ but to do ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs family mourns the death of club legend Doctor Khumalo's mother ... Soccer
  2. Yeye Letsholonyane: 'I want to advise footballers to consider going back to ... Soccer
  3. Lionel Messi confirms 70% pay cut for Barcelona players, criticises board Soccer
  4. Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns stalwart Anthony Laffor issues warning to those who have written him ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra

Related articles

  1. Kermit Erasmus itching more than most to get back to action Soccer
  2. 'I am losing R2,100 from one load': A taxi operator counts the cost of ... Soccer
  3. Bundesliga offering some ideas for PSL on how to be able to complete season Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp says the PSL will have to find creative solutions to ... Soccer
  5. Acting CEO Madlala on threat posed by Covid-19 on PSL's finances: 'We are just ... Soccer
  6. Comitis on PSL's options after lockdown: 'Four games could be played at a ... Soccer
  7. Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the ... Soccer
X