Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has publicly conveyed his thanks for a stream of condolences that have flooded in following the death of his mother‚ Mabel Khumalo‚ on Monday.

Details of the funeral were also shared on Chiefs’ official website on Thursday afternoon.

“The funeral of Mme Mabel will take place on Friday [April 3]‚” Kaizerchiefs.com posted.

“The family has made a public plea to the sympathisers to allow the funeral to carry on with the attendance only of the family representatives.

“The plea is in adherence to the government’s Covid-19 regulation of the number of people and social distancing allowed in gatherings. This applies to paying homage at the family residence‚ [which] is restricted to family members under the circumstances.

“We request Amakhosi family to adhere to this advisory and to continue to offer condolences by using various online methods of communication.

“Cooperation in this difficult time will be appreciated and comforting to Doctor Khumalo and the bereaved family.

“Akuhlanga lungehlanga Mntungwa.”

South Africa is currently in a state of national lockdown in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.