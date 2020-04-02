The very real possibility of going out of business is staring several lower tier sides in the face as the economic impact of Covid-19 hits home.

While Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship sides have continued to receive their monthly grants from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) even after football was suspended last month‚ the same cannot be said for the ABC Motsepe League and the SAB League clubs.

Teams in the ABC Motsepe and SAB Leagues are struggling to keep their heads above the water as most of them are financed by business people‚ who are not making profits at the moment after the lockdown was implemented by government last month.

Baberwa FC chairman and businessman Joe Seanego told TimesLIVE that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak has been devastating in the lower leagues and his ABC Motsepe League club is no exception.

“The impact of the league being suspended is huge and some clubs may not be able to recover from this‚” said Seanego.

“I had to pay players 40 percent of their salaries last month and will do the same in April.

"You must remember that I have commitments to my guys at my businesses where I work and I have a family where my children are looking at me.

"The situation is very bad because the national shutdown has closed many sectors of the economy and we don’t know what we are going to do‚” said Seanego.