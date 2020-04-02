How Scara Ngobese, Jabu Mahlangu and Steve Lekoelea inspired Pirates star Makaringe

Fortune Makaringe says he performs tricks in football matches partly to scare the opposition and win games, but also to inspire today’s youngsters — just like the late Emmanuel 'Scara' Ngobese, Steve Lekoelea and Teko Modise once inspired him.

Makaringe drew the ire of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane this season, who accused the player of “showboating” in Pirates’ 1-0 Absa Premiership win against the Brazilians at Orlando Stadium in January.

But the former Maritzburg United midfielder has defended tricks in football games, which he said can lift a team and stir excitement in the crowd.

Makaringe asked, with the art dying in SA, who will inspire current youngsters to continue a practise that, when properly used, can be a devastating weapon?

“I’m from Vosloorus. I remember my dad used to take me to Katlehong to go and watch players like 'Scara' Ngobese,” said the 26-year-old.