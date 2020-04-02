Percy Tau has claimed another league winners’ medal after the season in Belgium was cancelled and his Club Brugge side declared top division champions.

Tau adds to the two Absa Premiership winners’ medals he claimed with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ but the question will now be whether he will stay at Brugge to defend the title next season.

Tau had helped his side to a 15-point lead at the top of the table with one game to play before the championship play-off matches‚ but the season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak that has swept through the world.

The decision by the Belgian Pro League board must still be rubber-stamped at a meeting of 24 clubs in the country’s top two divisions‚ but it is viewed as a mere formality after 17 of the teams called for the season to be cancelled last week.

It is hoped that the cup final‚ where Tau’s Brugge face Antwerp‚ plus the second division promotion final between Beerschot and Darren Keet’s OH Leuven‚ could still be played if the Belgian government allows.

Tau made 21 starts‚ nine substitute appearances and scored four goals in all competitions for Brugge this season‚ which included matches in the UEFA Champions League.

He was on loan at the club from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion‚ where work permit issues have kept him from playing for the coastal side.

Tau excelled last season at Belgian second-tier side Royale Union St Gilloise‚ earning him a move to the top-flight.

He started the 2019/20 campaign well‚ but at times found himself in and out of the first XI after the New Year.

Bafana Bafana’s star forward has now won seven major trophies in his playing career.

Aside from his three league title wins‚ he also claimed the 2016 CA Champions League and 2017 CAF Super Cup‚ as well as the 2015 Nedbank Cup and 2015 Telkom Knockout.

- TimesLIVE





