Soccer

Signs that football seasons around the world could be restarted start to emerge

06 April 2020 - 15:10 By Mark Gleeson
Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Chairman Gabriele Gravina speaks to the media in Rome, Italy, on November 5, 2019. Gravina said on April 6 2020 that it is imperative to complete the 2019/2020 Serie A season.
Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Chairman Gabriele Gravina speaks to the media in Rome, Italy, on November 5, 2019. Gravina said on April 6 2020 that it is imperative to complete the 2019/2020 Serie A season.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Those desperate to see this Premier Soccer League campaign brought to a sporting conclusion‚ with the remainder of the fixtures completed‚ will have drawn encouragement from several new developments worldwide as football leaders look to get the game restarted.

First is the emphatic denial by Uefa that their president‚ Aleksander Ceferin‚ said August 5 was the absolute last day that the 2019-20 season could extend to.

In response‚ the head of the Italian Football Association has suggested the Serie A season could be extended to September or October‚ warning that there could be an "avalanche of litigation" if it was not settled on the field.

In Germany‚ champions Bayern Munich returned to training on Monday‚ in small groups and not together but in a clear signal that they want to be prepared to play immediately after it is declared safe to do so at the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of these moves over the past 24 hours will be seen as positive steps‚ especially by supporters keen to see a dramatic conclusion to the local league and cup campaign.

Uefa boss Ceferin spent the weekend repeating last week’s announcement that they remain intent on finishing the Champions League and Europa League and want domestic leagues throughout Europe to also finish.

He made several media appearances and on German TV said: “It is still better to play the game behind closed doors and have it on TV‚ which is what the people need and want because it brings positive energy to their homes‚ than not playing at all.”

But pushed on whether the season could be abandoned totally‚ he did add: “If the authorities do not allow us to play‚ then we cannot play.”

Italian football boss Gabriele Gravina said it was imperative to complete Serie A‚ suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The only serious way to handle a serious emergency of this kind is to complete the 2019-2020 season competitions this year‚" he said.

"We are working on a whole series of possible solutions to manage the situation in the best possible way.

"Could it finish in September of October?

“That is one hypothesis. It's a way to avoid jeopardising not only the 2019-20 season but also the 2020-21 season."

Uefa was forced to issue a statement on Sunday denying reports that it had said all competitions had to finish by 3 August.

“This is not true. Uefa is currently analysing all options to complete domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group set up on 17 March.

“The primary priority of all the members of the working group is to preserve public health.

“Following on from that‚ it is to find calendar solutions to complete all competitions. Options are currently being studied to play matches in July and in August if needed‚ depending on restart dates and the permission of national authorities.”

Bayern players returned to training on Monday for the first time since the Bundesliga season was suspended due to the pandemic.

The players have been divided into groups of four and will train apart and then go straight back home‚ without using the stadium facilities even for a post-workout shower.

They will arrive at separate times too‚ and be checked before they have any interaction with teammates.

The Bundesliga campaign has been on hold since March 13 and remains suspended until at least April 30 following a meeting of league clubs last Tuesday.

MORE:

Soccer bosses expected to be cautious when negotiating transfers due to Covid-19 uncertainty

Respected player intermediary Glyn Binkin says the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic will inevitably make club bosses more cautious when ...
Sport
5 hours ago

PSL salaries safe for now

Every Premier Soccer League club paid their players full salaries for the month of March. But league chair Irvin Khoza says that monthly grants not ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Premiership season must be played to its conclusion‚ says Da Gama

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama says there should be no limit on the time needed to complete the season when it is safe to return to the pitch ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Africans are not guinea pigs' - Drogba slams scientists who suggested testing ... Soccer
  2. Clive Barker says his Bafana squad would've won the World Cup if he had Benni ... Soccer
  3. Liverpool blasted over virus furlough, players in £200m wage cut warning Soccer
  4. Barker picks Mosimane as next Bafana coach‚ with Hunt as his assistant Soccer
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | We have no choice but to lean on each other in these ... Sport

Latest Videos

One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
Stories from the streets: Homelessness during the time of Covid-19

Related articles

  1. Owen da Gama reveals Highlands have left nothing to chance during the 21-day ... Soccer
  2. Chippa player Nsabiyumva distressed by Burundi's decision to continue playing ... Soccer
  3. Donald Trump hopes virus-hit sport back 'sooner than later' Sport
  4. David Notoane raring to test his U-23s against top sides in Olympics Sport
  5. Burundi to continue playing league football despite confirmed Covid-19 cases Soccer
  6. Nicaraguan footballers playing on but players fear virus Soccer
  7. Bafana Bafana face possibility of playing three times a week due to fixture ... Soccer
X