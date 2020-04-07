Fortune Makaringe says he is impressed at how Orlando Pirates have gone about utilising technology to keep players integrated in their home training regimes‚ and to incorporate the clubs’ fans in the process.

Pirates have a small army of office technical boffins responsible for social media‚ regularly putting out slickly produced video clips.

Defensive midfield star Makaringe‚ staying home in Alberton during the lockdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak with “my second lady‚ because my first lady would be my mom”‚ told TimesLIVE that Bucs have even made the process enjoyable for footballers used to being highly socialised.