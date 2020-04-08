'We train as per normal': SA star Dino Ndlovu on life in China

The 30-year-old Klersdorp-born player said the Chinese clubs are planning their April sessions on the assumption that the league will start at the end of May.

“We don’t know yet when the league is going to kick off but we think beginning of June‚” Ndlovu tells TimesLIVE.

The Chinese season was scheduled to start in February but was scuppered by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“My team started training exactly after their lockdown (in mid March) because when they came back to China from Turkey (on a pre-season camp)‚ they went under a 14-day quarantine.

“So it’s been three weeks now since my club started training‚” said the former Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United striker.

“So for me it’s been a few days since I started training with my team. It’s okay and I can’t complain.”

Ndlovu only joined his teammates at training at the weekend having just finished his quarantine himself. He had to self-isolate upon his return to China from South Africa on March 21.

He said his club has put in place strict measures at their training base. Their sessions are intense and there is no fear among players‚ said Ndlovu.

“Look‚ no one in our team has the virus and we train as per normal‚” Ndlovu tells TimesLIVE‚ adding that players are regularly screened and tested.

“The playing and non-playing staff are tested after every seven days.

“Training sessions are the same. We don’t do social distancing. The only thing we do is basic pre-cautionary steps that are implemented within the training base.”