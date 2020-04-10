Soccer

Milan rivals to play first 'virtual derby'

10 April 2020 - 16:45 By Reuters
AC Milan players attend a training session ahead of the International Champions Cup football match between Bayern Munich and AC Milan in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province on July 21, 2017. AC Milan will play against Bayern Munich in Shenzhen on July 22.
AC Milan players attend a training session ahead of the International Champions Cup football match between Bayern Munich and AC Milan in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province on July 21, 2017. AC Milan will play against Bayern Munich in Shenzhen on July 22.
Image: STR / AFP

AC Milan and Inter Milan will play their first-ever virtual derby on Saturday after joining forces with digital sports broadcaster DAZN, the clubs said in a statement on Thursday.

With Serie A, like the rest of Europe's elite leagues, suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans will be able to watch the rival clubs go head to head on KONAMI’s popular soccer video game Pro Evolution Soccer 2020.

At the control will be Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao and Inter's striker Sebastiano Esposito, selected for their self-confessed expertise on video games.

"We can't physically be on a football pitch right now, so it will be quite fun to represent my team and play against Sebastiano (Esposito) on PES," 20-year-old Leao said.

"This is a derby after all and I want to win, but most importantly this is a way to be a little closer to our fans in these difficult times."

Commentating on the virtual action will be DAZN's Stefano Borghi while post-match interviews conducted by sports reporter Diletta Leotta will add to the big-match feel for fans watching on AC Milan's official app, Facebook and YouTube channels.

The virtual derby is part of a series of initiatives organised by AC Milan to unite fans during the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit northern Italy especially hard, resulting in thousands of deaths.

The campaign https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergenza-coronavirus-ospedali has so far raised over 600,000 euros ($651,840). ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

Most read

  1. Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel Soccer
  2. Swallows FC end R150‚000-a-month deal after sponsor's government tender worth ... Soccer
  3. Judge my son Thando on his cricket abilities and not on his last name‚ says ... Cricket
  4. Safa offers Fun Valley technical centre as coronavirus quarantine site Soccer
  5. TV football pundits and production crews feel the pinch after PSL shutdown Soccer

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit

Related articles

  1. Fitness, focus, frustration: life in lockdown for Europe's footballers Soccer
  2. Botswana's Masisi, Germany's Merkel among more celebs hit by Covid-19 World
  3. Ronaldinho ordered to remain in prison by Paraguayan judge Soccer
  4. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  5. Italy limits travel and bans public gatherings across whole country World
  6. Detained Ronaldinho 'did not know' passport was fake, lawyer says Soccer
  7. Coronavirus causes havoc in Italy as doors are shut at football stadiums Sport
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo dashes to Madeira to see stroke victim mother Soccer
X