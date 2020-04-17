WATCH | How retired Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo keeps fit during lockdown
Retired Orlando pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo is showing fans that being on lockdown is no reason for him to stop working out.
A recurring ankle injury forced Khuzwayo into early retirement in July last year after a medical report by specialists revealed he would no longer be able to play at an elite level, Orlando Pirates announced at the time.
“I choose a healthy lifestyle upon this lockdown,” he captioned one of two videos of him sweating it out from his home this week.
The videos sparked a glimmer of hope, with one fan asking if he would be back on the field any time soon, to which the former shot-stopper responded, “I wish it was that simple.”
Keeping it brilliant that’s all. pic.twitter.com/hw4WdA4tid— BRILLIANT ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) April 15, 2020
I prefer conditioning my body. I choose a healthy lifestyle upon this this lockdown. #stayathomegymwork pic.twitter.com/RyfoCW95Bh— BRILLIANT ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) April 16, 2020
Brilliant's fans are joining him in keeping active during the lockdown.
#gymtime #gymshark @moxciix Show us your session for today poi, inspired by @Brilliekhuzwayo Let Go!! pic.twitter.com/ogug79qUq0— OkMalumKT (@khethani_shezi) April 16, 2020