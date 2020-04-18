Bafana Bafana will have a pile of matches to play by the time the football world gets the go-ahead from Fifa to resume their international programme after everything was put to halt by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fifa confirmed this week that all international matches that were scheduled to be played between June 1 to 7 have been cancelled. The rest of the international games this year are now under serious threat of being abandoned too.

Bafana were scheduled to play Ghana in a third Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 6‚ but Safa’s acting CEO Gay Mokoena told TimesLIVE on Friday that the fixture has been postponed.

This follows the cancellation of the back-to-back qualifiers against Sao Tome last month also being put on hold by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Fifa vice president Victor Montagliani‚ the president of Concacaf (North‚ Central American and Caribbean) who heads the Fifa working committee formulating plans to deal with the implications of the virus‚ has hinted that the September‚ October and November matches could be scrapped as well.