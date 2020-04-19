Soccer

Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero

The squad, led by their Spanish coach Jose Gonzalez, will now spend a few days at home before resuming training on Wednesday.

19 April 2020 - 10:18 By AFP
This photo taken on April 18, 2020 shows fans of the Wuhan Zall football team fans welcoming the team members home at the railway station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.
This photo taken on April 18, 2020 shows fans of the Wuhan Zall football team fans welcoming the team members home at the railway station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.
Image: STR / AFP

Wuhan Zall, the Chinese Super League (CSL) team from the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, made an emotional return to the city after more than three months torn from their families.

Zall endured a turbulent 104 days on the road, including being stranded in Spain, because Wuhan was sealed off in January when the virus killed and infected thousands there.

The city is now emerging from its weeks-long lockdown and hundreds of chanting fans met the Zall players when they arrived at Wuhan's train station late Saturday, state media said.

Wearing masks, the players had bouquets of flowers thrust into their hands while supporters clad in the team's orange colours held banners and sang.

"After more than three months of wandering, the homesick Wuhan Zall team members finally set foot in their hometown," the team said on the Twitter-like Weibo.

The squad, led by their Spanish coach Jose Gonzalez, will now spend a few days at home before resuming training on Wednesday.

"The local players will be reunited with their families, having not seen them for more than three months," said Zall, who finished sixth last year in the top-flight CSL.

"The club is very grateful for the support and understanding of the players' families."

The squad's return home is the final chapter in a long saga.

They began training for the new Chinese Super League season, since postponed indefinitely, in early January in the southern city of Guangzhou.

They flew to Malaga, Spain towards the end of January, by which time the city of Wuhan and its 11 million people were under harsh restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"They are not walking viruses, they are athletes," Gonzalez told Spanish media at the time, pleading for his players not to be demonised.

But when the virus began taking hold in Spain in March, Zall made arrangements to fly back to China, where the number of infections was slowing markedly.

Wuhan was still sealed off so the squad, via a prolonged transit in Germany, flew to China's southern city of Shenzhen on March 16.

They went into three weeks of quarantine, followed by training in the nearby city of Foshan, before taking a high-speed train from Guangzhou to Wuhan on Saturday evening.

Zall are preparing for a season that still has no start date.

The CSL was supposed to begin on February 22 but could now kick off in late June, according to latest reports.

China's government says it has curbed coronavirus at home but on Friday admitted errors in tallying the death toll in Wuhan and raised the grim count there by 50 percent to 3,869.

MORE:

English Premier League clubs commit to finish season

The English Premier League remains hopeful that the season can be resumed on the week beginning June 8, though that is dependent on government advice.
Sport
11 hours ago

Ace Ncobo says he does not regret dirty battle with Danny Jordaan for Safa presidency

Andile “Ace” Ncobo has said he no longer harbours political ambitions‚ saying that his failed SA Football Association presidency bid in 2018 achieved ...
Sport
1 day ago

Booth: It would be sad to see Ajax Amsterdam end Ajax Cape Town project

It would be sad‚ but also perhaps understandable‚ to see Ajax Amsterdam pull out of Ajax Cape Town‚ former Bafana Bafana defensive star Matthew Booth ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung cannot recall ‘Rollaway’ Ndlovu missing a Chiefs training session Soccer
  2. Former Bok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel dies Rugby
  3. Ace Ncobo says he does not regret dirty battle with Danny Jordaan for Safa ... Soccer
  4. Motaung and Khoza explain why only Chiefs and Pirates are part of project with ... Soccer
  5. Bafana's Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need

Related articles

  1. Bafana's Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana postponed Soccer
  2. Premier League clubs committed to finishing season, but no deadline set Soccer
  3. Kaizer Motaung cannot recall ‘Rollaway’ Ndlovu missing a Chiefs training session Soccer
  4. Leeds great Hunter dies at 76 after contracting COVID-19 Soccer
  5. Italian football federation hopes play resumes in late May Soccer
  6. Dino Ndlovu gives firsthand view on China’s technological fight against Covid-19 Soccer
  7. Man City's De Bruyne recovering from illness Soccer
  8. WATCH | How retired Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo keeps fit ... Soccer
  9. Spike in Covid-19 cases is from the start of lockdown - Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  10. Motaung and Khoza explain why only Chiefs and Pirates are part of project with ... Soccer
  11. Bigger than Camp Nou - Guangzhou starts work on 100,000-capacity stadium Soccer
  12. Scramble to minimise losses at iconic 94‚000-seat 2010 World Cup venue FNB ... Soccer
  13. Would I be sane not to extend with Ofori?: Kadodia on star's link to Downs, Bucs Soccer
  14. Government will help private hospitals with protective gear: Mkhize South Africa
  15. Seven more Covid-19 deaths in SA, as cases climb to 2,506 South Africa
X