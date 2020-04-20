Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur's Son begins three-week military training

20 April 2020 - 12:31 By AFP
South Korean striker Son Heung-min (2nd R, black cap) arrives at a marines boot camp on the southern island of Jeju on April 20, 2020 for his three-week military basic training. Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min began his three-week military training at a marines boot camp on April 20, a report said, with the Premier League on hold over the coronavirus pandemic.
South Korean striker Son Heung-min (2nd R, black cap) arrives at a marines boot camp on the southern island of Jeju on April 20, 2020 for his three-week military basic training. Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min began his three-week military training at a marines boot camp on April 20, a report said, with the Premier League on hold over the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: YONHAP / AFP

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min began his three-week military training at a marines boot camp on Monday, a report said, with the Premier League on hold over the coronavirus pandemic.

All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years, making up the bulk of Seoul's 600,000-strong forces -- who face off against North Korea's army of 1.3 million.

But Son was among the South Korean footballers who earned an exemption by winning gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The 27-year-old's Premier League season ended even before the coronavirus outbreak spread to Europe when he broke his arm against Aston Villa on February 16, and Spurs said he returned to South Korea for "personal reasons".

Son reported to a marines camp on the southern island of Jeju for his three-week basic training, Yonhap news agency reported.

A Yonhap photo showed Son walking past a military truck and soldiers, wearing a green sweatshirt, a black cap and a face mask.

"South Korean football star Son Heung-min enters the training facility of the 91st Battalion of the 9th Brigade of the Marine Corps," the caption read.

Son's agency had earlier urged fans to refrain from attending the venue over virus concerns.

"Son Heung-min is up for basic military training in April," his agency said on his official Facebook account this month.

"We have decided to not open to the public in active compliance with the government's measures on the Covid-19," it added.

Under the terms of his gold-winner's exemption, Son only needs to complete his basic training and perform around 500 hours of community service to satisfy his conscription obligation.

Basic training in the army is four weeks, but three weeks in the marines and navy.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus and no date has yet been set for a resumption.

MORE:

English Premier League clubs commit to finish season

The English Premier League remains hopeful that the season can be resumed on the week beginning June 8, though that is dependent on government advice.
Sport
1 day ago

Referees should be allowed to have their own briefings after games‚ says ref Victor Gomes

Football fans would have a better understanding of match officials’ decisions if referees were allowed to give their version of events in post-match ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Hopes of completing season by June 30 fading fast after PSL and Safa shelve talks

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL) hopes of wrapping up the season by June 30 are fading fast after a meeting with the South African Football ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung cannot recall ‘Rollaway’ Ndlovu missing a Chiefs training session Soccer
  2. Hopes of completing season by June 30 fading fast after PSL and Safa shelve ... Soccer
  3. 'I should have scored more goals,' says Wayne Rooney Soccer
  4. Ace Ncobo says he does not regret dirty battle with Danny Jordaan for Safa ... Soccer
  5. Bafana's Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus

Related articles

  1. Goalkeeper Richard Ofori explains the secret behind Maritzburg United's success Soccer
  2. African club finals postponed due to coronavirus Soccer
  3. 'We have no coronavirus': Turkmenistan football season restarts with crowds Soccer
  4. Bafana's Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana postponed Soccer
  5. SA referee Victor Gomes: I believe dictatorship is not the correct way Soccer
  6. 'I should have scored more goals,' says Wayne Rooney Soccer
  7. Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero Soccer
  8. Kaizer Motaung cannot recall ‘Rollaway’ Ndlovu missing a Chiefs training session Soccer
  9. Italian football federation hopes play resumes in late May Soccer
  10. Swiss prosecutor joined 'secret meeting' with FIFA's Infantino: report Soccer
X