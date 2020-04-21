Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are not the only Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs making a contribution to combating the breakout of Covid-19 in South Africa‚ Baroka FC have pointed out.

The Polokwane-based club’s general manager‚ Pearl Tshioma‚ told TimesLIVE that Baroka have been quietly contributing food parcels and washable masks to various communities and health institutions in Limpopo from when the national lockdown began on March 27.

“Basically‚ once the lockdown was announced we reached out to a number of people and we became involved‚” Tshioma said.

“We reached out to a number of people who were making washable masks. Initially they were doing two-ply masks‚ because they didn’t know the recommendations.

"Currently they are making three- to four-ply masks.

“This is together with a company called Alongside Trading and Projects.

“But we haven’t been talking about it‚ or we weren’t loud about it because we weren’t doing it for publicity.

“It’s a pandemic. We were trying to help people‚ and not to market ourselves.”