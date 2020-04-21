Soccer

Percy Tau's Club Brugge wait as Belgian Pro League delays decision to end season

21 April 2020 - 12:32 By AFP
South African star forward Percy Tau (C) is flanked by his Club Brugge teammates at the airport in Belgium on February 26 2020 en route to their away match. Tau's Brugge was set to crowned 2019/2020 champions depite the league still having to play 11 rounds of fixtures.
South African star forward Percy Tau (C) is flanked by his Club Brugge teammates at the airport in Belgium on February 26 2020 en route to their away match. Tau's Brugge was set to crowned 2019/2020 champions depite the league still having to play 11 rounds of fixtures.
Image: Club Brugge/Facebook

The Belgian Pro League has postponed until next week its controversial decision to become the first European league to officially end its season and declare Club Brugge champions with 11 matches unplayed.

The measure was unanimously approved by the Pro League board at the start of the month and was due to be rubber-stamped on Friday. It will now meet next Monday.

The measure riled European football's governing body Uefa who are meeting this week to discuss the fate of the 2019/2020 season.

Uefa had called the Belgian move to call time on their domestic season "at this stage, premature and not justified".

It threatened to ban all teams from European competitions next season if they did not complete their league season.

The delay also allows the Pro League to see what decisions the government announces on Friday in relation to holding matches behind closed doors.

The Belgian government last week announced that mass events will be banned until August 31.

