Soccer

Swiss league submits plan for possible resumption of matches

22 April 2020 - 11:53 By Reuters
FC Basel's Swiss midfielder Kevin Bua celebrates scoring the 2-0 with his teammates during the UEFA Europe League Last 16 first Leg football match Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Basel in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on March 12, 2020. The match was held behind closed doors due to the new coronavirus Covid-19.
FC Basel's Swiss midfielder Kevin Bua celebrates scoring the 2-0 with his teammates during the UEFA Europe League Last 16 first Leg football match Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Basel in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on March 12, 2020. The match was held behind closed doors due to the new coronavirus Covid-19.
Image: Daniel ROLAND / AFP

The Swiss football league (SFL) says it has submitted a detailed plan to the government, drawn up in co-operation with health experts, for the possible resumption of training and matches in the aftermath of the coronavirus shutdown.

The Swiss government last week announced a gradual end to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, starting with beauty salons and hairdressers on April 27.

This raised hopes the football season, which was suspended on March 2, could get underway again in the near future.

Football in Europe is currently at a standstill although teams in neighbouring Germany and Austria have restarted training under strict social distancing restrictions in preparation for a resumption of their seasons.

The SFL said in a statement that restarting the championship, even with matches played behind closed doors, could be a positive sign for the country in general but was also necessary to prevent the financial ruin of Swiss football.

"With the resumption of play with 'ghost games' (matches without spectators), under scientific supervision and combined with a risk management concept, top football wants to send a signal that it is possible to return to something closer to normality as soon as possible," it said.

"This seems to be the only viable way to save Swiss professional football in its current form while at the same time complying with the important requirements for the protection of players and the population."

The SFL, which teamed up with the Institute of Infectious Diseases (IFIK) at Bern University, said the plan contained "possible scenarios for the resumption of training operations and the organisation of ghost games and is intended to serve as a basis for a decision by the authorities on professional football."

It said the documents were also intended as a general guide "to show how training, competitions and also leisure sports activities can take place again within the framework of the protective measures that are still in force".

MORE:

Baroka FC: 'We are not trying to be Chiefs and Pirates here'

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are not the only Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs making a contribution to combating the breakout of Covid-19 in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Referees should be allowed to have their own briefings after games‚ says ref Victor Gomes

Football fans would have a better understanding of match officials’ decisions if referees were allowed to give their version of events in post-match ...
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates' Floyd Mbele: 'How can you even line up signings for next season?

Even South Africa’s big three clubs are going to have to be creative in their response to the effects of coronavirus pandemic on football and to the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. End of Kolpak era could see boon for South African cricket Cricket
  2. Hopes of completing season by June 30 fading fast after PSL and Safa shelve ... Soccer
  3. Plans underway to restore the once majestic HM Pitje Stadium to its former glory Soccer
  4. Tottenham Hotspur's Son begins three-week military training Soccer
  5. Baroka FC: 'We are not trying to be Chiefs and Pirates here' Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers

Related articles

  1. Goalkeeper Richard Ofori explains the secret behind Maritzburg United's success Soccer
  2. Hopes of completing season by June 30 fading fast after PSL and Safa shelve ... Soccer
  3. English Premier League clubs commit to finish season Sport
  4. Coronavirus shutdown has exposed 'inequities' of tennis, says Billie Jean King Sport
  5. Union aware AmaZulu players will not receive their full salaries this month Soccer
  6. 'Madness' to restart Serie A, says Brescia boss after contracting coronavirus Soccer
  7. Plans underway to restore the once majestic HM Pitje Stadium to its former glory Soccer
  8. German football eyes May return but debate rages Soccer
  9. Uefa president Ceferin said leagues ready to play behind closed doors Soccer
  10. Tottenham Hotspur's Son begins three-week military training Soccer
X