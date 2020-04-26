Soccer

Arsenal players allowed back to training ground

This week saw Arsenal become the first Premier League club to agree a coronavirus pay cut with their players as manager Mikel Arteta and his stars slashed their wages by 12.5 percent.

26 April 2020 - 09:43 By AFP
Arsenal players huddle before the match on January 20 2020.
Arsenal players huddle before the match on January 20 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Arsenal's squad will be allowed back to their training ground from next week, although the club stressed they would still have to maintain British government guidelines designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Premier League side's players will have access to training pitches but on a strict rotational basis that will see them uphold social distancing measures.

"Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week," said a club spokesperson.

"Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times.

"All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home."

This week saw Arsenal become the first Premier League club to agree a coronavirus pay cut with their players as manager Mikel Arteta and his stars slashed their wages by 12.5 percent.

There are reports Arsenal, whose yearly wage bill is around $286m, will give players their money back in the event that they bridge an eight-point gap and qualify for the Champions League when football restarts.

Football is currently suspended indefinitely in England, with the UK under lockdown.

MORE:

No league title awarded this season, says Dutch FA

No top-flight Dutch soccer league title will be awarded this season after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the campaign to a premature close, the Dutch ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rooney spokesperson says Derby skipper not in 'wage war' with club

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is not in a "wage war" with Championship club Derby County as they deal with the financial impact of the novel ...
Sport
2 days ago

Man United send players meditation videos to stay positive

Manchester United have sent their players meditation videos as well as mental health blogs aimed at helping them remain positive during the lockdown ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Transfer talk ignores virus 'reality' - Manchester United's Woodward Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic has no garden to hone striking skills in lockdown Soccer
  3. ‘It’s not true I was injured’‚ says Zungu responding to coach Ntseki’s Bafana ... Soccer
  4. Covid-19: Safa management take 15 percent pay cuts Soccer
  5. Liverpool mayor seeks investigation into Atletico game amid pandemic Soccer

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem

Related articles

  1. Professional sports events remain prohibited in SA‚ says president Cyril ... Soccer
  2. Unplugged by BBK Sport
  3. Why Cape Town City boss John Comitis believes the PSL needs to resume football ... Soccer
  4. How sportmen and women are gearing up for action after lockdown Sport
  5. Premier League come up with concrete proposals to finish season: report Soccer
  6. ‘It’s not true I was injured’‚ says Zungu responding to coach Ntseki’s Bafana ... Soccer
  7. Sundowns coach Mosimane: ‘I don’t know what other teams are doing but we are ... Soccer
  8. Sundowns' Ngcongca to Percy Tau: find a permanent club to be a success in Europe Soccer
  9. Covid-19: Safa management take 15 percent pay cuts Soccer
  10. New Chelsea signing Ziyech happy that future is secure Soccer
X