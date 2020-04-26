Soccer

Belgian league leaves door slightly open for restart

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes detailed a staggered easing of restrictions over the next weeks but said they would clarify sports events shortly.

26 April 2020 - 11:59 By Reuters
The Royal Belgian Football Association president Mehdi Bayat says more clairity will be provided in the coming weeks.
The Royal Belgian Football Association president Mehdi Bayat says more clairity will be provided in the coming weeks.
Image: VIRGINIE LEFOUR / Belga / AFP

Belgium’s Pro League, who meet on Monday for the first time since a decision to cancel the rest of this season, are expected to put off formal ratification of that decision, leaving the door open for a possible resumption of the campaign.

The meeting of the league’s 24 member clubs has already been postponed twice, fueling media speculation that the decision made by its board at the start of the month to end the campaign could yet be overturned.

The teams are scheduled to meet via video conference on Monday but Belgian media reported at the weekend that a decision to ratify the cancellation of the season would be postponed.

Belgium, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, was the first league in Europe to call off the remainder of its season.

Seventeen of its financially-strapped clubs clamoured for the campaign to be declared over in an open letter to the league.

Runaway league leaders Club Brugge were declared champions but other decisions around promotion and relegation, as well as places in next season’s European club competitions, were referred to a five-man working group.

The league's plans have been muddied by the failure of Belgium’s government to provide clarity on when sports events might be able to restart after a stringent lockdown.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes told a news conference after seven hours of discussions on Friday that Belgium could tighten restrictions or delay easing depending on the health situation.

She detailed a staggered easing of restrictions over the next weeks but said they would clarify sports events shortly.

Belgian football association president Mehdi Bayat said he had hoped for more clarity by next week.

"But we understand that professional football is no priority," he said. 

MORE:

Professional sports events remain prohibited in SA‚ says president Cyril Ramaphosa in address

Professional sports events remain prohibited in South Africa‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said announcing a phased reopening of the economy from the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates' Floyd Mbele: 'How can you even line up signings for next season?

Even South Africa’s big three clubs are going to have to be creative in their response to the effects of coronavirus pandemic on football and to the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Baroka FC: 'We are not trying to be Chiefs and Pirates here'

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are not the only Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs making a contribution to combating the breakout of Covid-19 in ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Transfer talk ignores virus 'reality' - Manchester United's Woodward Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic has no garden to hone striking skills in lockdown Soccer
  3. ‘It’s not true I was injured’‚ says Zungu responding to coach Ntseki’s Bafana ... Soccer
  4. Covid-19: Safa management take 15 percent pay cuts Soccer
  5. Liverpool mayor seeks investigation into Atletico game amid pandemic Soccer

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem

Related articles

  1. Unplugged by BBK Sport
  2. Professional sports events remain prohibited in SA‚ says president Cyril ... Soccer
  3. Why Cape Town City boss John Comitis believes the PSL needs to resume football ... Soccer
  4. How sportmen and women are gearing up for action after lockdown Sport
  5. Premier League come up with concrete proposals to finish season: report Soccer
  6. Sundowns coach Mosimane: ‘I don’t know what other teams are doing but we are ... Soccer
  7. Belarusian football wins fans abroad as locals boycott matches Soccer
  8. Arsenal players allowed back to training ground Soccer
  9. Covid-19: Safa management take 15 percent pay cuts Soccer
  10. New Chelsea signing Ziyech happy that future is secure Soccer
X