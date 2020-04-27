As a coach Dylan Kerr has been handed the tough job of improving 13th-placed Absa Premiership team Baroka FC’s fortunes.

What younger fans will not know is that in another era‚ in a story that might have made a movie‚ 18-year-old Kerr‚ who had seemingly blown his chances in English pro football with too much partying at Howard Wilkinson’s Sheffield Wednesday‚ came to South Africa and was nominated for the 1986 National Soccer League's (NSL) Player of the Season.

Having known nothing about apartheid-era South Africa – or the magical football and magnificent players of the 1980s whose names are legend – Kerr spent three years at Arcadia Shepherds from 1986 to 1988 playing soccer that came from a dream and was hidden to the world.

“Nineteen-eighty-six was a dream‚” Kerr recalled to TimesLIVE.

“I came as a left-back. Trevor Klein was a very good left-back at Arcadia – and coach Stan Lapot played me left wing.

“What a team – Deshi Bhaktawer at goalkeeper‚ in defence Mark Seligman at right-back‚ Jon Salter‚ Dave Bukowski‚ Klein on the left.

“In midfield Dylan Kerr on the left‚ Sammy Troughton in the middle with Robbie de Graaf and Paddy Hall on the right. We had the two fastest‚ lethal strikers with Trevor Poole and Noel Cousins up-front.

“I became a better player and a different person. I became more confident‚ more excited. And I became an African football player in style very quickly.

“It was just surreal the players I played against.

"Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates. Sundowns played at HM Pitje Stadium and I had such a good rivalry with [their goalkeeper] Mark Anderson.

"Every time I played against him I would score. [Downs coach] Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I would terrorise his defenders.

“Professor Ngubane‚ who was a dream. Jomo Sono‚ Ace Ntsoelengoe‚ Teenage Dladla‚ Marks Maponyane‚ Mike Ntombela‚ ‘Jazzy Queen’ [Harold Legodi]‚ Zane Moosa‚ Scara Thindwa‚ Rodney Bush‚ Gary Bailey. So many brilliant players.