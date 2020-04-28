Soccer

'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane

Gaston Sirino‚ Lyle Lakay‚ Mauricio Affonso‚ Ali Meza‚ Musa Lebusa are in their late twenties and Andile Jali‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Themba Zwane and Aubrey Ngoma are aged 30.

28 April 2020 - 15:45 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
2016 Caf Champions League winning coach Pitso Mosimane says he is out to freshen his relatively ageing Mamelodi Sundowns squad with some young blood ahead of next season.
2016 Caf Champions League winning coach Pitso Mosimane says he is out to freshen his relatively ageing Mamelodi Sundowns squad with some young blood ahead of next season.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is planning an overhaul of his squad during the off-season and intends to bring in four to five new players to Chloorkop.

Some members of the squad are on the wrong side of age 30 and look set to make way for new arrivals as they are fast approaching the twilight of their careers.

Players like Denis Onyango‚ Kennedy Mweene‚ Ricardo Nascimento‚ Wayne Arendse‚ Hlompho Kekana‚ Tebogo Langerman‚ Oupa Manyisa‚ Tiyani Mabunda and Anthony Laffor are over 30.

“We need to empower and freshen up the squad now‚ maybe with four or five players.

"The team has been together for some time now and we have been quiet on the transfer market for the past two to three years‚” said Mosimane.

Gaston Sirino‚ Lyle Lakay‚ Mauricio Affonso‚ Ali Meza‚ Musa Lebusa are in their late twenties and Andile Jali‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Themba Zwane and Aubrey Ngoma are aged 30.

The future looks promising with Motjeka Madisha‚ Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Thapelo Morena‚ Sammy Seabi‚ Lebohang Maboe‚ Keletso Makgalwa‚ Sphelele Mkhulise and Phakamani Mahlambi in their mid-twenties. Promise Mkhuma is 19 years old.

“If you check over the last three years‚ I don’t know how many players we have signed‚" Mosimane said.

"Last year we only signed Sammy (Seabi) and Mauricio (Affonso) but unfortunately Affonso has been mostly injured.

"We signed him for the Caf Champions League and not in the PSL‚ but when the Champions League came he was not there. But he helped us to win the Telkom Knockout.”

Sundowns have already whipped out the cheque book as they will welcome 23-year-old goalkeeper Jody February to deputise for Onyango and Mweene‚ 21 year-old midfielder Grant Margeman will join from Ajax Cape Town while George Maluleka arrives from Kaizer Chiefs.

Defender Nyiko Mobbie is expected to stay on loan at Stellenbosch FC next season and a decision on whether Sundowns are going to exercise their option on on-loan Jeremy Brockie’s contract will be made closer to the end of the season.

“In the past‚ we used to sign a lot of players and that was the mentality then.

"I also did it when I first joined the club by signing eleven players in my first season.

"The reason I did it that was not because I wanted to do what Sundowns have always been doing‚ but it was because I needed the players who fitted in to what I was going to do.

“I asked for players who could do things differently‚ especially in scoring goals.

"I found Katlego Mphela scoring goals and I brought in players like Cuthbert Malajila and Katlego Mashego as the seasons went on.

"We moved to Leonardo Castro‚ Khama Billiat‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Percy Tau from the youth and Sirino. It has always been about players who will come and help you to score the goals.”

MORE:

Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at level 3 lockdown

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) task team on playing matches behind closed doors are approaching the government to try to find out if football can ...
Sport
1 hour ago

AmaZulu's Michael Morton opposed to those suggesting scrapping of the Premiership season

AmaZulu utility player Michael Morton says the suspended Premier Soccer League (PSL) season must be played to its conclusion and it would not be fair ...
Sport
6 hours ago

'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan Kerr on his playing days

As a coach Dylan Kerr has been handed the tough job of improving 13th-placed Absa Premiership team Baroka FC’s fortunes.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. Why Bongani Zungu was 'mad' and had to be calmed down by his agent on a flight ... Soccer
  4. Transfer talk ignores virus 'reality' - Manchester United's Woodward Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic has no garden to hone striking skills in lockdown Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  2. Explosive letter suggests tension between Safa boss Jordaan and former acting ... Soccer
  3. Jeremy Brockie update: Pitso Mosimane reveals the latest on striker's future at ... Soccer
  4. Should the Premier League season be cancelled? Soccer
  5. Fifa chief Gianni Infantino suspected of intervening to stop probe Soccer
  6. Chippa coach Mokwena: 'People will think that I'm copying everything that ... Soccer
  7. West Ham, Brighton players return to training grounds Soccer
  8. How Nicolas Anelka, Didier Drogba blazed trail with chaotic season in China Soccer
  9. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  10. Everton 'appalled' by Moise Kean's house party in midst of virus lockdown Soccer
X