Soccer

Fifa says 2006 World Cup fraud trial expiry 'worrying' for Swiss justice system

29 April 2020 - 10:34 By Reuters
Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber gives a statement after his re-election in the Swiss Federal Assembly in Bern, Switzerland, September 25, 2019. Lauber now faces calls to resign over the collapse of the case, which critics contend he handled inappropriately.
Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber gives a statement after his re-election in the Swiss Federal Assembly in Bern, Switzerland, September 25, 2019. Lauber now faces calls to resign over the collapse of the case, which critics contend he handled inappropriately.
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

World soccer body Fifa said the expiry without a verdict of a fraud trial in Switzerland over a payment linked to the 2006 World Cup was worrying for the sport and the Swiss justice system.

The five-year statute of limitations in the case against former German Football Association (DFB) leaders Theo Zwanziger, Wolfgang Niersbach and Horst Schmidt and former Swiss Fifa official Urs Linsi expired on Monday before the Federal Criminal Court could rule.

They were accused of misleading the DFB about a $10.3m payment.

The transfer of the funds triggered several investigations and Niersbach resigned as DFB president over allegations it was slush money to buy votes for Germany's bid for the tournament, which it ended up hosting.

The four have denied wrongdoing.

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber faces calls to resign over the collapse of the case, which critics contend he handled inappropriately.

"The fact that the case has now ended without a result of any kind is very worrying, not only for football but also for the administration of justice in Switzerland," Fifa said in a statement late on Tuesday.

It said it hoped the truth about the payment would eventually emerge, "and that those having committed wrongful acts will be duly sanctioned, if not in Switzerland, then maybe somewhere else."

The court suspended the trial last month, citing government instructions for people older than 65 to avoid public contact following the coronavirus outbreak.

But the attorney general's investigation has long been beset by problems, including when Lauber was barred from participating in investigations of corruption in soccer.

A Swiss court ruled closed-door, largely undocumented meetings he held with Fifa head Gianni Infantino had raised the appearance of bias.

Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on Tuesday that a member of parliament's court commission is drawing up a request to seek Lauber's removal, a formal process that would take weeks.

Lauber's office said it was not aware of any formal effort to oust him.

"As has been the case, the attorney general stands ready to answer questions from the responsible committees," it said in a statement.

Fifa added that, as far as it was concerned, "this case is certainly not over, as we cannot and will not accept that a 10 million franc payment is made from Fifa accounts without a proper reason". 

MORE:

Fifa chief Gianni Infantino suspected of intervening to stop probe

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is suspected of having intervened with Switzerland's attorney general to try to get an investigation dropped, a Swiss ...
Sport
1 day ago

Swiss prosecutor joined 'secret meeting' with FIFA's Infantino: report

A Swiss prosecutor investigating corruption in football met in secret with Fifa president Gianni Infantino, German and Swiss media alleged Friday, ...
Sport
1 week ago

Qatar claims success of World Cup test as football fans open their eyes to Doha

The man in charge of organising the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar has labelled this month's club equivalent a "great success" as a test event but ...
Sport
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. 'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach ... Soccer
  4. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer
  5. Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown

Related articles

  1. Thierry Henry cooks and waits for MLS to make decision on season Soccer
  2. 'Look, it’s an unpleasant time': AmaZulu GM Sokhela on the havoc being wreaked ... Soccer
  3. Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at ... Soccer
  4. AmaZulu's Michael Morton opposed to those suggesting scrapping of the ... Soccer
  5. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer
  6. Anele Ngcongca on Pitso Mosimane: 'I hear people talking about arrogance – but ... Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  8. Explosive letter suggests tension between Safa boss Jordaan and former acting ... Soccer
  9. Jeremy Brockie update: Pitso Mosimane reveals the latest on striker's future at ... Soccer
  10. French football, rugby seasons off until September, says Prime Minister Soccer
X