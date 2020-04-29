Sacked Chinese footballer sorry for altering licence plate

A Chinese international footballer spotted altering the number plate on his Mercedes 4x4 was released from 15 days' custody and apologised on Wednesday.

Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Guangzhou Evergrande sacked winger Yu Hanchao after he was filmed changing a letter E to an F on his jeep in mid-April.

Police in the southern city fined Yu 5,000 yuan ($700) and he was held by authorities in "administrative detention".

Yu, who has 59 caps and nine goals for China, was freed on Wednesday, state media said.

In his first public reaction to the controversy, the 33-year-old blamed his "weak awareness of the law".