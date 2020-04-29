Soccer

Sacked Chinese footballer sorry for altering licence plate

29 April 2020 - 13:05 By AFP
Yu Hanchao of Guangzhou Evergrande reacts during the AFC Champions League Group G match against Japanese club Cerezo Osaka at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka.
Yu Hanchao of Guangzhou Evergrande reacts during the AFC Champions League Group G match against Japanese club Cerezo Osaka at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka.
Image: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

A Chinese international footballer spotted altering the number plate on his Mercedes 4x4 was released from 15 days' custody and apologised on Wednesday.

Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Guangzhou Evergrande sacked winger Yu Hanchao after he was filmed changing a letter E to an F on his jeep in mid-April.

Police in the southern city fined Yu 5,000 yuan ($700) and he was held by authorities in "administrative detention".

Yu, who has 59 caps and nine goals for China, was freed on Wednesday, state media said.

In his first public reaction to the controversy, the 33-year-old blamed his "weak awareness of the law".

PSL to consider freezing promotion and relegation for a few seasons as a remedy to slash budgets?

Cape Town City owner John Comitis has suggested that if the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) financial stability is dealt a crippling blow by the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

"I was chancing my luck, which violates traffic regulations," Yu wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo, without explaining why he doctored the number plate.

Reports have speculated he was trying to evade traffic restrictions limiting drivers based on their licence numbers.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone and hope my case will serve as a warning to others.

"I wholly accept all the criticism and will always remind myself to be a law-abiding citizen in future."

Yu is searching for a new club after Fabio Cannavaro's Evergrande said he had "severely violated" team rules.

AmaZulu's Michael Morton opposed to those suggesting scrapping of the Premiership season

AmaZulu utility player Michael Morton says the suspended Premier Soccer League (PSL) season must be played to its conclusion and it would not be fair ...
Sport
1 day ago

Yu's international career also appears to be over, although he has not featured for his country since the Asian Cup last year.

China's coach Li Tie on Wednesday again left Yu out of his training squad.

However, he did include Evergrande's Brazilian-born striker Aloisio for the first time.

The 31-year-old joins another naturalised forward, Elkeson also originally from Brazil in the squad.

MORE:

Thierry Henry cooks and waits for MLS to make decision on season

All Montreal Impact manager Thierry Henry says he can do is train, cook and wait to see when or if the Major League Soccer (MLS) season will resume ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'Look, it’s an unpleasant time': AmaZulu GM Sokhela on the havoc being wreaked by Covid-19

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela has said that for some Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams it will be a “responsibility” to make salary cuts in ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at level 3 lockdown

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) task team on playing matches behind closed doors are approaching the government to try to find out if football can ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. 'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach ... Soccer
  4. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer
  5. Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X