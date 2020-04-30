Medical experts have given the South African Football Association (Safa) guidelines on when and how soccer in the country might be able to make a return during the coronavirus pandemic‚ saying that this should only take place at level 1 of lockdown.

Safa said in a statement on Thursday that it had engaged the expertise on the subject of “two medical experts”‚ but did not name them.

South Africa will move from a level 5 state of lockdown to level 4 on Friday.

“The commencement of Level 4 lockdown as of 1 May has raised the issue of when football will restart and whether Level 4 provides basis for playing games behind closed doors‚” Safa’s statement read.

“SAFA will submit a full report to the world football governing body FIFA on the impact of Covid-19 on football in our country and when SAFA believes it will be safe to resume football again.

“SAFA will work with the government led by the Minister of Sports‚ Arts and Culture‚ Minister Nathi Mthethwa on this process.”