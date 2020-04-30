Italy's sports minister warns of 'increasingly narrow path' for Serie A return

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has warned that Italy may have to follow France and the Netherlands and call an end to their football and sports seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I see an increasingly narrow path for the resumption of the championship. If I were a president of a football club, I would especially think of organising myself to safely resume the next championship which will start at the end of August," Spadafora told Italian television channel La 7.

"The decisions being taken by other countries, like France yesterday, could push Italy to follow this line too, which would then become a European line," he added.