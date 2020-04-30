Marouane Fellaini lends struggling former club Standard Liege $3.26m

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege $3.26m to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays for Shandong Luneng in China, followed in the footsteps of international teammate Axel Witsel, who has also invested in the Pro League club.

According to one report, Borussia Dortmund's Witsel recently acquired a 45-percent stake in Standard's stadium, which is due to undergo extensive renovation works.