Soccer

Marouane Fellaini lends struggling former club Standard Liege $3.26m

30 April 2020 - 16:41 By AFP
Shandong Luneng's Marouane Fellaini (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Champions League group stage football match between China's Shandong Luneng and South Korea's Gyeongnam FC in Jinan in China's eastern Shandong province on May 8, 2019.
Shandong Luneng's Marouane Fellaini (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Champions League group stage football match between China's Shandong Luneng and South Korea's Gyeongnam FC in Jinan in China's eastern Shandong province on May 8, 2019.
Image: STR / AFP

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege $3.26m to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays for Shandong Luneng in China, followed in the footsteps of international teammate Axel Witsel, who has also invested in the Pro League club.

According to one report, Borussia Dortmund's Witsel recently acquired a 45-percent stake in Standard's stadium, which is due to undergo extensive renovation works.

Marouane Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League

Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for the coronavirus, his club Shandong Luneng said on Sunday, the former Manchester United player becoming the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Standard were refused a professional licence by the Belgian football federation earlier this month.

Without it, the 10-time national champions could be relegated to the amateur divisions.

They have appealed to the Belgian sports court, and are expected to obtain the licence thanks to the help of Fellaini and other investors, according to the Belga agency.

The court is expected to make a decision on May 5.

MORE:

Dino Ndlovu gives firsthand view on China’s technological fight against Covid-19

Bafana Bafana international Dino Ndlovu is impressed with China’s use of technology as the East Asian nation ramps up its fight against the ...
Sport
1 week ago

'We train as per normal': SA star Dino Ndlovu on life in China

While athletes around the world continue to twiddle their thumbs at home under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak‚ South African footballer ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

SA star Dino Ndlovu returns to China: 'I’ve arrived safely and on a 14-day quarantine period'

South African international Dino Ndlovu has voiced his satisfaction with how China has managed to contain the coronavirus after arriving back at his ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer
  4. 'We won't give credence to some attention-seeking political party': Safa on ... Soccer
  5. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
X