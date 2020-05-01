Soccer

Gor Mahia named Kenyan champions but Angola season cancelled

01 May 2020 - 14:03 By Reuters
Gor Mahia players celebrate during the CAF Champions League, Round 2 match between Gor Mahia of Kenya and Lobi Stars of Nigeria at Moi International Sports Centre on December 16, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya.
Gor Mahia players celebrate during the CAF Champions League, Round 2 match between Gor Mahia of Kenya and Lobi Stars of Nigeria at Moi International Sports Centre on December 16, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya.
Image: Chris Omollo/Gallo Images

Nairobi-based Gor Mahia have been crowned champions of the Kenya Premier League after the 2019/20 season was declared over due to the COVID-19 pandemic but in Angola there will be no winners of the top-flight Girabola with the campaign annulled.

It brings to three the number of African domestic leagues that have been cancelled as the outbreak begins to take hold on the continent, after Mauritius ended their soccer season earlier this month without declaring a champion.

It is the fourth championship in a row for Gor Mahia, who held a seven-point lead over Homeboyz, who had a game in hand, with 11 rounds of matches to play in the 34-game season.

They were champions due to an obscure KPL statute, according to Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa on Thursday.

It says that if the season is cancelled due to force majeure, the leaders after 17 rounds, or the halfway mark of the campaign, will be crowned champions.

Gor Mahia will be Kenya's sole representative in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League competition.

In Angola, there were just five rounds to play in the 30-game season but a meeting of Girabola clubs on Thursday resolved not to continue the campaign with no title awarded and no relegation.

The top two, Petro Atletico and Primero de Agosto, will represent the country in the Champions League, with Angola's higher ranking with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) allowing them to enter two teams.

Petro led the table by three points from Primero, but had also played a game more in what was shaping up to be a tight finish.

CAF wrote to member associations this week to set a May 5 deadline to decide whether they intend to continue with their domestic season or call a premature end to the campaign. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Most read

  1. 'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach ... Soccer
  2. 'We won't give credence to some attention-seeking political party': Safa on ... Soccer
  3. PSL to consider freezing promotion and relegation for a few seasons as a remedy ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  5. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn

Related articles

  1. Communication between Safa and PSL grinds to a halt during coronavirus crisis Soccer
  2. ‘Don’t get angry’: Tau’s advice to Maluleka on his move from Chiefs to Sundowns Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  4. Floyd Mbele: Sredojevic’s bombshell exit left Orlando Pirates in the lurch Soccer
  5. Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at ... Soccer
  6. Chippa coach Mokwena: 'People will think that I'm copying everything that ... Soccer
  7. AmaZulu's Michael Morton opposed to those suggesting scrapping of the ... Soccer
X