German interior minister Horst Seehofer backs Bundesliga restart

Germany's minister for the interior and sport said on Sunday he supports a resumption of the country's football season this month despite the coronavirus epidemic.

"I find the schedule proposed by the German league plausible and I support the restart in May," Horst Seehofer told Bild newspaper, three days before a meeting of German authorities to discuss the issue.

The German Football League (DFL) backs a resumption of matches without spectators around mid-May, which would make it the first major European championship to make such a move.

Seehofer, who plays a key government role on the issue as he holds several portfolios, has emphasised that the teams and players must respect several conditions.