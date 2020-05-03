Soccer

League, federation to decide when La Liga returns, says Spanish PM

03 May 2020 - 17:00 By Reuters
A handout photo made available by La Moncloa shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, giving a press conference at La Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, on May 2, 2020.
A handout photo made available by La Moncloa shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, giving a press conference at La Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, on May 2, 2020.
Image: Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / LA MONCLOA / AFP

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he hopes La Liga returns "soon" and it will be the leagues and federation that decide when after the government began easing coronavirus restrictions.

The sports ministry approved La Liga's plans on Thursday for clubs to test their players for the coronavirus before they return to training as the league looks to restart the season in June after it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spain, one of Europe's worst-hit countries with 25,100 deaths, imposed a strict lockdown in March, confining most of the population to their homes. Yet after 49 days, they have now allowed people to leave their homes for exercise.

German interior minister Horst Seehofer backs Bundesliga restart

Germany's minister for the interior and sport said on Sunday he supports a resumption of the country's football season this month despite the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

"I'm more of a basketball fan than a football fan, but let's hope football returns soon," Sanchez told reporters.

"It will be the league and the federation to decide (when they return).

"We have started to allow individual training for team sports. Let's hope it's soon, but we'll see it sooner on TV than in the stadium, I'm afraid."

Squads will return to training in phases next week, first training individually, then moving to training in small groups and finally to full group training -- which needs to last at least two weeks before they can return to full competition.

Spain's major sports institutions and the government's department for sport are committed to completing the season. 

MORE:

PSL plans to conclude 2019/2020 season, as it plots the way forward

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza has told the Sunday Times that a report on health and safety directives and match-day protocols will be ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Judge rules against US women's soccer team in equal pay case

A federal judge dismissed the United States women's soccer team's bid for equal pay on Friday, rejecting claims the players had been underpaid in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa threatens bans over letter demanding that Motsepe League be run by the PSL

The South African Football Association (Safa) has threatened bans from soccer for the authors of a letter demanding that the amateur ABC Motsepe ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Safa threatens bans over letter demanding that Motsepe League be run by the PSL Soccer
  2. ‘Don’t get angry’: Tau’s advice to Maluleka on his move from Chiefs to Sundowns Soccer
  3. Floyd Mbele: Sredojevic’s bombshell exit left Orlando Pirates in the lurch Soccer
  4. Communication between Safa and PSL grinds to a halt during coronavirus crisis Soccer
  5. Bulls cut Pote Human's contract as Super Rugby coach Rugby

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X