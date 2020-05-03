Soccer

Liverpool should be awarded Premier League title, says Gerard Houllier

03 May 2020 - 13:55 By Reuters
Gerard Houllier says the Premier League should follow what the Frenh league did and award the title to the leaders.
Image: LOIC VENANCE / AFP

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier believes his old club should be awarded the Premier League title even if the season is not completed because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top with nine games left to play in the Premier League, which has been on hold since March 9 as the novel coronavirus spread across the globe.

According to Houllier, who led Liverpool to FA Cup and Uefa Cup glory in 2001 during his six-year spell at Anfield, Juergen Klopp's team would be deserved champions.

Asked if they should be awarded their first top-flight title since 1990, the former France coach told TalkSport: "Yeah.

"That’s what they did in France. They gave it to Paris St Germain. They had a 12-point lead and I think Liverpool needed just two games to win the title.

MORE:

