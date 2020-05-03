Neville claims Premier League clubs 'frightened' to publicly back restart

Gary Neville has accused Premier League clubs of being "frightened to death" to publicly back the plan to restart the season.

Premier League stakeholders met on Friday to debate how to finish the current campaign, with reports that some clubs want to abandon the season due to the coronavirus pandemic and others are keen to play all remaining 92 fixtures.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes clubs do not want to be held liable should a player become ill with the Covid-19 disease if the English season resumes.

The French and Dutch seasons have been called off because of the health crisis and while the Premier League have apparently ear-marked a June return, that date is far from set in stone.

Claiming there needs to be more public comment from clubs, Neville wrote on Twitter: "The PL are having a CV nightmare. They keep spouting Health First but then brief constantly 'We have to Re-Start'.

"I'd respect them more if they said 'We accept the increase in Health Risk but it's one we are willing to take'. They won't as they are frightened to death!"