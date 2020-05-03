Paul Pogba using lockdown to prepare for return after injury woes

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is using the coronavirus lockdown to step up his return to fitness after an injury-plagued season.

Pogba had made just eight appearances for United this season before the health crisis forced the suspension of the Premier League in March.

The French World Cup winner hasn't played a single match in 2020 due to his persistent ankle problems.

His last appearance came in a December 26 win over Newcastle United, but Pogba has been keeping fit during the virus break and hopes to be ready if the Premier League can return in the summer.