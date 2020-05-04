“From a club point of view the Mabhuti matter is a breach of contract matter that we have forwarded to the PSL DRC‚” Sokhela said.

“It was very disappointing the way that things turned out because we had a good‚ open relationship with Mr Khenyeza. So the way that we parted did leave a sour taste in our mouths.

“But we’ve taken the matter to the DRC and they will deal with it.”

Following Khenyeza’s departure‚ Vukusic was suspended in early March by the relegation-threatened AmaZulu and another assistant‚ Ayanda Dlamini‚ made caretaker-coach.

Sokhela said Usuthu were negotiating for a termination of contract for Slovakian Vukusic‚ but this ground to a halt with the onset of the coronavirus in South Africa‚ and subsequent national lockdown.

AmaZulu have repeatedly been linked to former Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza to come in as full-time coach.