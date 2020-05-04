Soccer

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman hospitalised with heart problem

04 May 2020 - 11:53 By AFP
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman ahead of the Euro 2020 Finals draw in Bucharest, Romania, in November 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Dutch national coach Ronald Koeman required hospital treatment after suffering a heart problem, his wife told De Telegraaf newspaper on Sunday.

The 57-year-old underwent a "cardiac catheterisation" procedure at a hospital in Amsterdam after complaining of feeling unwell at his home.

"The speed with which he was taken to the hospital and the quick intervention of the doctors allowed his condition to be stabilised," said Bartina Koeman.

Koeman, who has coached the Dutch side since 2018, is expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday.

