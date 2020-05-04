Soccer

'Nobody wins' if Premier League loses money: Palace chairman Parish

04 May 2020 - 09:39 By Reuters
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish in the stands before the match against Everton at Selhurst Park in London in August 2019.
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish in the stands before the match against Everton at Selhurst Park in London in August 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Premier League clubs are bleeding money and their finances would be entering "uncharted waters" if the season that was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic is not finished, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said.

Professional soccer has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 28,100 people in the United Kingdom, and the league is no closer to a return after a meeting with all 20 clubs on Friday.

The loss in revenue has forced some clubs to furlough their employees while others have agreed wage cuts with their players.

Neville claims Premier League clubs 'frightened' to publicly back restart

Gary Neville has accused Premier League clubs of being "frightened to death" to publicly back the plan to restart the season.
Sport
22 hours ago

Parish said he was convinced the proposals laid out for the restart would protect players, staff and officials and that the financial plight of clubs across the country was a factor that could not be ignored when making a decision to return.

"We should all care about the money. I'll tell you why. Nobody wins if the Premier League receives less money," Parish wrote in a column for the UK's Sunday Times.

"We are already facing losses no one can quantify - and if we don't finish the season we are entering uncharted waters.

"Football is one of the most efficient tax-generating industries in Britain... Overall we pay about $4.13 billion in tax every year and it is the Premier League that largely funds the whole football pyramid."

League, federation to decide when La Liga returns, says Spanish PM

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he hopes La Liga returns "soon" and it will be the leagues and federation that decide when after the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

La Liga chief Javier Tebas said not finishing the season would lead to collective losses of up to one billion euros and that football was an "economic engine" that had to be reactivated.

Parish said he agreed with Tebas and said it was time to contemplate if it was possible to return, even if it meant playing at neutral venues without fans in attendance.

"Football is just another industry trying to get back to work... However we do it, and whenever we do it, football cannot return the same," Parish added.

"As Tebas observed: if important economic sectors cannot restart, in a safe and controlled manner, they could end up disappearing.

"That could happen to professional football."

MORE:

PSL plans to conclude 2019/2020 season, as it plots the way forward

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza has told the Sunday Times that a report on health and safety directives and match-day protocols will be ...
Sport
1 day ago

Judge rules against US women's soccer team in equal pay case

A federal judge dismissed the United States women's soccer team's bid for equal pay on Friday, rejecting claims the players had been underpaid in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa threatens bans over letter demanding that Motsepe League be run by the PSL

The South African Football Association (Safa) has threatened bans from soccer for the authors of a letter demanding that the amateur ABC Motsepe ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Safa threatens bans over letter demanding that Motsepe League be run by the PSL Soccer
  2. Sascoc board 'works for political and personal gain' Sport
  3. Floyd Mbele: Sredojevic’s bombshell exit left Orlando Pirates in the lurch Soccer
  4. ‘Don’t get angry’: Tau’s advice to Maluleka on his move from Chiefs to Sundowns Soccer
  5. Communication between Safa and PSL grinds to a halt during coronavirus crisis Soccer

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X