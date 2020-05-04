“We discussed everything about football and my final message to both of them was that they are occupying a very important space in our society with regards to football.

"As the minister of sport‚ I would nudge them to work together at all material times for the sake of football.

Mthethwa added that he has asked Khoza and Jordaan to advise him on the way forward of how football can resume and the seasons be completed.

“Subsequent to that‚ I have been in contact with both of them and said to them that our country has moved to level 4 and I need their wise counsel as leaders in football‚" he said.

"I need their thoughts regarding the re-opening or softening of the lockdown‚ with our own risk adjusted strategy of government. They must counsel me and I emphasized that.

“With the president of Safa‚ he is a bit far in the Eastern Cape and we couldn’t connect but we did meet with the chairman of the PSL together with Mr Kaizer Motaung to talk about this thing.

“They informed that they are having an executive committee meeting on Thursday (next week) and they will come up with suggestions.

"But as I say‚ I emphasise that when I elevate whatever proposals they have to my colleagues in cabinet‚ I should be going there with one voice.”