Hungarian football federation says season to resume on May 23

The Hungarian professional football season, suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak since mid-March, will re-start on May 23 with two Cup ties and a league game, the country's football federation (MLSZ) said.

However, the lower divisions would conclude immediately as would all futsal, amateur and junior league seasons, it said in a statement.

The announcement means that Hungary is one of a handful of European countries to confirm a start date for the resumption of the season alongside Poland (May 29) and Portugal (May 30).

Hungary has so far reported 3,051 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 351 deaths, a relatively modest number due mainly to an early and strict lockdown.