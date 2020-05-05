Tributes continue to pour in for AmaZulu legend Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late AmaZulu legend Cedric “Sugar Ray” Xulu who passed away at the age of 81 on Monday afternoon in Marianhill‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

AmaZulu announced the news of Xulu’s death on Monday with football fans around the country remembering him as a soft-spoken man who is regarded as one of the best players this country had produced.

The Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont is named after him and he also played for the South African Black Eleven in the seventies.