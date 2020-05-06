Soccer

German Chancellor Merkel gives go-ahead for Bundesliga to resume in mid-May

06 May 2020 - 16:27 By AFP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, May 6, 2020.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, May 6, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday gave the Bundesliga the go-ahead to resume from mid-May behind closed doors, on condition that strict hygiene measures are maintained to prevent contagion of the novel coronavirus.

Following the green light, the German Football League (DFL) must now set a date to resume with the weekends of May 16-17 or 23-24 as possible options -- becoming the first of Europe's top five leagues to return to the field.

The announcement means that Germany becomes one of a hanful of European countries to confirm a start date for the resumption of the season alongside Poland (May 29) and Portugal (May 30) and Hungary (May 23).

More to follow....

