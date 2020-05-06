Korean 'Monster' Kim censured for China football barbs

Kim also said that he did not know the name of Beijing's coach, the Frenchman Bruno Genesio.

The remarks, which went viral on Chinese social media, were taken as a general criticism of the quality of Chinese football and were roundly condemned.

Last year's CSL runners-up Beijing contacted Kim to make clear their unhappiness and he consequently made a verbal and written apology, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Kim feels that he is the victim of selective editing during the recent interview, state media say, but that is unlikely to be the end of the matter.

"Although he is in South Korea, Kim Min-jae understands the negative impact of this matter and realises that he made a mistake," the state-run Youth Daily said.

"On the morning of May 5 (Tuesday), he sent a written apology to the club through an interpreter.